Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Biscuits players, management ‘can’t wait’ for Tuesday home opener

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Jahmal Kennedy
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Biscuits are off to a 2-1 start to their 2022 season after a three-game series in Mississippi over the weekend. Now the Butter and Blue returns home Tuesday for the first time since last fall, and the players are ready to be back in front of the crowd.

“Really excited to get back here to Montgomery. I love playing at this ballpark,” said Biscuits Outfielder Niko Hulsizer. “I think it’s a great atmosphere. I think it’s a great city.”

General Manager Mike Murphy says opening day is one of the most special days every year.

“It’s kinda like a holiday in baseball, but it is a time for all our staff to kinda see all the hard work that they’ve done all offseason come to fruition,” he said.

Last season, Montgomery finishing 12 games over .500 at home for a record of 35-23.

“The fans are very nice,” said Biscuits manager Morgan Ensberg. “They’re always saying, ‘Hi,’ and saying really nice things to me. It could be a lot worse. They could be saying awful things when I make stupid decisions.”

Ensberg enters his third season as manager of the Biscuits and fans can expect to see a talented group take the field every night. Several top prospects are featured in the lineup every night, like Rays No. 5 prospect Greg Jones, No. 6 prospect Curtis Mead, and top prospects Blake Hunt, Austin Shenton and Blake Misner. On the mound, No. 3 prospect Taj Bradley is making waves already. In his first Double-A start last Friday, Bradley struck out four batters in a row.

“We have guys up and down our roster this year that were part of championship teams last year, so we’re hoping they can do the same thing here in Montgomery,” said Murphy.

Montgomery begin a six-game homestand against the Tennessee Smokies Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police say a pedestrian is dead following a crash on Interstate-85 early Saturday...
Pedestrian dead following crash on I-85 in Montgomery Saturday
Clanton police say a person was seriously injured in a shooting Sunday.
1 seriously injured in Sunday Clanton shooting
The Montgomery Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that has left a man in...
Man in life-threatening condition after overnight Montgomery shooting
Two men are facing multiple felony charges after Prattville police say they attempted to steal...
2 charged after theft at Prattville Lowes, Home Depot
Two families with transgender teens and two physicians have sued the state of Alabama to block...
Transgender treatment ban challenged by lawsuit in Alabama

Latest News

Montgomery Biscuits prepare for Tuesday night's home opener at Riverwalk Stadium
Alabama State University has named South Carolina State’s Tony Madlock as its newest head men’s...
Alabama State hires new head men’s basketball away from South Carolina State
Scottie Scheffler celebrates after winning the 86th Masters golf tournament on Sunday, April...
Scottie Scheffler gets Masters green jacket to go with No. 1 ranking
Carver-Montgomery, Alabama stars return for charity softball game
Carver-Montgomery, Alabama stars return for charity softball game