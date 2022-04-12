Biscuits players, management ‘can’t wait’ for Tuesday home opener

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Biscuits are off to a 2-1 start to their 2022 season after a three-game series in Mississippi over the weekend. Now the Butter and Blue returns home Tuesday for the first time since last fall, and the players are ready to be back in front of the crowd.

“Really excited to get back here to Montgomery. I love playing at this ballpark,” said Biscuits Outfielder Niko Hulsizer. “I think it’s a great atmosphere. I think it’s a great city.”

General Manager Mike Murphy says opening day is one of the most special days every year.

“It’s kinda like a holiday in baseball, but it is a time for all our staff to kinda see all the hard work that they’ve done all offseason come to fruition,” he said.

Last season, Montgomery finishing 12 games over .500 at home for a record of 35-23.

“The fans are very nice,” said Biscuits manager Morgan Ensberg. “They’re always saying, ‘Hi,’ and saying really nice things to me. It could be a lot worse. They could be saying awful things when I make stupid decisions.”

Ensberg enters his third season as manager of the Biscuits and fans can expect to see a talented group take the field every night. Several top prospects are featured in the lineup every night, like Rays No. 5 prospect Greg Jones, No. 6 prospect Curtis Mead, and top prospects Blake Hunt, Austin Shenton and Blake Misner. On the mound, No. 3 prospect Taj Bradley is making waves already. In his first Double-A start last Friday, Bradley struck out four batters in a row.

“We have guys up and down our roster this year that were part of championship teams last year, so we’re hoping they can do the same thing here in Montgomery,” said Murphy.

Montgomery begin a six-game homestand against the Tennessee Smokies Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

