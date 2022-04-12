Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Fentanyl behind doubling of teen overdose deaths over past decade, study says

Fentanyl has been involved in more and more teen drug overdose deaths from 2010 to 2021, a new...
Fentanyl has been involved in more and more teen drug overdose deaths from 2010 to 2021, a new study says.(DEA)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – More and more teens are overdosing on fentanyl, according to new research.

Adolescent drug overdose deaths doubled from 2010 to 2021, according to a study published Tuesday in the Medical Journal JAMA.

The research says there were about 500 adolescent overdose deaths in 2010 and more than 1,100 in 2021.

Fentanyl was involved in more than 75% of deaths in 2021.

Researchers say the increase isn’t because more teens are using drugs. It’s because drug use is becoming more dangerous.

Annual drug overdose deaths for all ages have reached record highs in the U.S. recently.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men are facing multiple felony charges after Prattville police say they attempted to steal...
2 charged after theft at Prattville Lowes, Home Depot
A 13-year-old is dead in a Monday afternoon shooting and Opelika police are asking the public...
13-year-old dead in Monday afternoon Opelika shooting
The Montgomery Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that has left a man in...
Man in life-threatening condition after overnight Montgomery shooting
A Mobile, Alabama woman says she found an Apple Airtag tracking device on her car.
Alabama woman says she found Apple Airtag tracking device on her car
Two families with transgender teens and two physicians have sued the state of Alabama to block...
Transgender treatment ban challenged by lawsuit in Alabama

Latest News

Montgomery police and CrimeStoppers are asking the public for help identifying the burglary...
Montgomery church burglary suspect sought
New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the...
Gunman opens fire on Brooklyn subway; at least 10 shot
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill Tuesday at the state capitol in Oklahoma City that...
Oklahoma governor signs bill to make abortion illegal
FILE - New York Lieutenant Gov. Brian Benjamin speaks during the New York State Democratic...
NY lieutenant governor arrested in federal corruption investigation
The NFL’s Washington Commanders is accused of engaging in unlawful financial conduct.
NFL’s Washington Commanders may have broken financial laws, House panel says