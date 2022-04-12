Former UAB student-athlete found guilty in UAB student’s murder

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: Court records confirmed Carlos Londarrius Stephens was found guilty of capital murder in the death of of 20-year-old Destiny Washington.

The District Attorney said Stephens’ sentencing is set for May 18, 2022.

Court records confirmed a former UAB student-athlete was indicted in the murder of 20-year-old UAB student Destiny Washington.

Carlos Londarrius Stephens, of Alabaster, is accused of shooting and killing Washington with a pistol in December 2019.

Washington was shot inside a vehicle in the parking lot at the Hill University Center located on the campus of UAB.

Destiny Washington (Natasha Brown)

Stephens was taken into custody after turning himself in.

