Hyundai to build electric vehicles at Alabama plant

The Electrified GV70 will begin production at Hyundai's Montgomery plant in December of 2022.
The Electrified GV70 will begin production at Hyundai's Montgomery plant in December of 2022.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Hyundai is about to mark the beginning of electric vehicle production in the United States. Two new electrical vehicle options will soon roll off the assembly lines at its Montgomery, Alabama, plant.

“We are excited to showcase our team members in producing electric vehicles here in Alabama,” said Ernie Kim, President and CEO of Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama, or HMMA. Kim and Gov. Kay Ivey marked the greenlighting of a recent project agreement during a signing ceremony Tuesday morning at the Capitol.

Gov. Kay Ivey and Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama President and CEO, Ernie Kim, announce...
Gov. Kay Ivey and Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama President and CEO, Ernie Kim, announce two electric vehicles will be produced at the HMMA plant in Montgomery.

Hyundai will begin producing a hybrid version of the Santa Fe in October while the the luxury Electrified Genesis GV70 will come in December. Thought not yet produced in Montgomery, the Santa Fe Hybrid is already available at all the company’s U.S. dealerships. The electric GV70 won’t be available until 2023.

“Over the years, we have developed an enduring partnership with Hyundai, and it’s been great to witness the profound economic impacts of the company’s continued investments in Alabama,” Gov. Kay Ivey said.

A photo showing the inside of Hyundai's hybrid Santa Fe, which will begin production in...
A photo showing the inside of Hyundai's hybrid Santa Fe, which will begin production in Montgomery in October 2022.

The decision means an estimated $300 million in new investments at the plant and about 200 more jobs. HMMA is already hiring for positions.

“Hyundai’s new growth plans in Montgomery will help prepare the state’s auto industry for the EV revolution while also aligning with our strategic initiatives such as Drive Electric Alabama,” Ivey added. “This is another major milestone for our friends at Hyundai.”

These new vehicles will join other models already being built in Montgomery, including the Elantra sedan, Santa Fe and Tucson SUVs and Santa Cruz sport adventure vehicle.

