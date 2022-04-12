Advertise
Man gets shot while waiting to get a haircut, suspect sought

Damien Antwan Jackson
Damien Antwan Jackson(WTVY)
By Zach Hatcher
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On Monday, Dothan officers responded to a firearm assault in the 1300 block of Montgomery Highway. Officers made contact with the victim who had received a gunshot wound to his hand. The victim stated he was at this location waiting to get a haircut when he was approached by the suspect. They exchanged words about an ongoing issue between them before the suspect produced a handgun. As the victim was running away, a shot was fired at him striking him in the hand. The victim was treated on the scene by Dothan Fire and Rescue before he drove himself to the hospital for further treatment.

The suspect has been identified as 35-year-old Damien Antwan Jackson of Dothan. He is currently wanted for attempted murder as a result of this incident. Anyone with information about this incident, or the whereabouts of Jackson is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 334-793-7000 or the Dothan Police Department at 334-615-3000.

