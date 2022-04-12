Advertise
Montgomery church burglary suspect sought

Montgomery police and CrimeStoppers are asking the public for help identifying the burglary suspect in a March 25 church burglary.(Source: Central Alabama CrimeStoppers)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers are asking the public for help catching a church burglary suspect.

Investigators say the suspect broke into a house of worship in the 2000 block of Johnson Street around 6:10 a.m. on Friday, March 25. After getting inside, the suspect stole undisclosed property, then fled the scene.

Now, police are releasing photos of the suspect in hopes of identifying them.

Anyone with information is asked to immediately call police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP (7867), toll free at 1-833-AL1-STOP, or by downloading the P3-tips app.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

