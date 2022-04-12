No injuries after pipeline rupture in Marengo County

MARENGO COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - What was thought to be an explosion in Marengo County Tuesday was actually a pipeline rupture, according to the EMA’s office.

Marengo Co. EMA Director Kevin McKinney said the pipeline ruptured near the area of Highway 69 and Highway 114. The pipeline is owned by Williams pipeline which, according to its website, handles natural gas.

Williams Pipeline released the following statement on the rupture:

“At approximately 9:15 a.m. ET on April 12, a Williams compressor facility located in Marengo County, Alabama experienced elevated pressure on one of the natural gas lines. There was no explosion or fire, however, to minimize environmental impacts and to isolate the equipment, Williams employees initiated emergency shutdown procedures. All employees are accounted for, and the cause of the incident is being investigated.”

McKinney said the rupture did not cause any danger to the public and no one was injured.

The area near the explosion has since reopened.

