NRA endorses Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey in governor’s race

By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 5:39 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The National Rifle Association on Monday endorsed Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey in her bid to win a second full term in office.

Ivey in March signed legislation abolishing the current state requirement to get a state permit, which requires a background check, to carry a concealed handgun.

In a brief campaign event announcing the endorsement, Ivey said people in Alabama will stand up for their constitutional rights, including the Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms.

The NRA has regularly endorsed sitting governors in Alabama where there has been no serious endeavor to pursue new gun control measures.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

