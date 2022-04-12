Pike County Elementary School unveils new book vending machine
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRUNDIDGE, Ala. (WSFA) – A unique vending machine was recently unveiled at Pike County Elementary School.
The elementary school recently received a new book vending machine. The latest addition was made possible through fundraising efforts by the school and community. Students and teachers helped raise more than $5,000 to cover the cost of the machine and books to fill it!
Students in grades pre-K through 6th can earn a “Golden Token” to select a book from the machine based on grade-level appropriate criteria. Pike County Elementary School Principal Rodney Drish said he hopes this will encourage reading and good behavior.
Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.