Pike County Elementary School unveils new book vending machine

BRUNDIDGE, Ala. (WSFA) – A unique vending machine was recently unveiled at Pike County Elementary School.

The elementary school recently received a new book vending machine. The latest addition was made possible through fundraising efforts by the school and community. Students and teachers helped raise more than $5,000 to cover the cost of the machine and books to fill it!

Students in grades pre-K through 6th can earn a “Golden Token” to select a book from the machine based on grade-level appropriate criteria. Pike County Elementary School Principal Rodney Drish said he hopes this will encourage reading and good behavior.

