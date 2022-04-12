Advertise
Pike Road residents react to proposed housing development

By Ashley Bowerman
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 5:36 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A proposed 1,200-home housing development in Pike Road is receiving pushback from some residents.

The proposed subdivision would be located near Vaughn and Wallahatchie roads close to where Pike Road Schools recently announced it would build a new high school campus.

Some residents voiced their concerns at Monday night’s Town Council meeting.

Della Fuller lives adjacent to the proposed housing development location.

“I think that if you take this community and try to put this many homes in this particular area, that it’s just going to be too much growth too soon,” Fuller said.

Fuller was among the group of Pike Road residents unhappy about the proposal.

Those in opposition point to concerns over school overcrowding, decreased property value, and traffic and congestion issues.

“We would love to see it stay agriculture. Build the high school, get the high school developed, see what type of traffic will occur with the high school students,” Fuller said.

During a public hearing in March, Montgomery-based engineers and architecture firm Goodwyn Mills Cawood presented a proposal for the development. Developers have asked the Town Council and planning commission to sign off on rezoning the area from what is now agricultural property.

Mayor Gordon Stone says the project is still in the very early stages.

“It has simply gone to the first presentation of the planning commission; they’re going back to develop a more formal recommendation with input and feedback that they’ll bring back for a planning commission zoning request,” Stone said.

There are still several more steps before a vote by the council, which Stone says will provide more time for discussion among residents, the developers and Pike Road officials to find a common ground.

“Obviously there are always people who have strong opinions. We appreciate that because that’s why we formed Pike Road because for voices to be heard, but we also respect the fact that our team will take all of that and mix it together to try to come up with the best possible result,” Stone said.

The proposed housing development was not on Monday night’s meeting agenda, but a flyer circulating around town encouraged more residents to voice their concerns.

The application for the development project is due in May. After they are submitted, the planning commission will make a recommendation to the Town Council regarding the proposed zoning change.

