Several chances for rain, including strong storm potential Wed. night

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Warmer temperatures will return today and remain in the forecast all week and throughout the weekend. Highs will be well into the 70s and low 80s each afternoon with the pattern supporting more clouds than sun.

The amount of moisture in our atmosphere will also be a bit higher overall, which will make it feel a little humid -- not overly bad -- for much of the week ahead. That moisture increase will also combine with other ingredients to support several chances for rain through Easter Sunday.

For both today and tomorrow, look for highs to reach the low 80s under mostly cloudy skies. Most everyone will be entirely dry each day, but we can’t totally rule out a stray shower or storm in spots. It will continue to be breezy at times with sustained wind speeds of 10-15 mph and gusts of 20-25 mph.

There does appear to be a slightly better chance of scattered showers tonight into early tomorrow morning, but nothing heavy or widespread should occur.

Rain and storm coverage then ramps up Wednesday night into the first half of Thursday as a cold front pushes in from the northwest. This is when our chance of rain peaks this week. A few storms could be on the strong to severe side and produce heavy rain. The risk of severe weather is not overwhelming as we see it now, but it is there -- especially along and west of I-65.

That cold front will depart Central Alabama Thursday afternoon, allowing the rain and storms to wind down later in the day. Despite the cold front moving through, highs will still rise well into the 70s.

Good Friday is looking great with a mix of sun and clouds and warm temperatures in the lower 80s. The chance of rain is under 20%.

The quiet weather won’t last as additional chances for showers and storms are in the forecast throughout Easter weekend. No washouts are expected, but there will certainly be scattered shower and storm activity both Saturday and Sunday with highs on either side of 80 degrees. Showers and storms are also in the forecast during the nighttime hours Saturday night and Sunday night.

Right now it’s too early to talk specifics regarding timing, exact coverage and whether or not we will see strong storms. However, there is potential for heavy rainfall and periods where showers and storms will be numerous.

