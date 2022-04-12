Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

SPLC’s ‘Blank Slate’ project comes to Montgomery through July

The sculpture is called “Blank Slate: A Hope for a New America” and it features three connected...
The sculpture is called “Blank Slate: A Hope for a New America” and it features three connected figures that capture African American history and the ongoing fight for racial justice.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Sally Pitts
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Blank Slate Memorial, a project of the Southern Poverty Law Center, or SPLC, was unveiled Tuesday at The Civil Rights Memorial Center in Montgomery.

The sculpture is called “Blank Slate: A Hope for a New America” and it features three connected figures that capture African American history and the ongoing fight for racial justice. The monument was created in 2019 and has since been touring the United States.

Morris Sinclair, Media Manager for the Blank Slate Monument, said the statue contests what he believes are false narratives promoted by Confederate memorials.

“So putting this against the backdrop of Confederate monuments really kind of, you know, shows a stark contrast of what’s real and what’s true, and what’s being taught to us,” Sinclair explained.

The statue also brings the community into the conversation, allowing Wi-Fi users to express their thoughts on social justice by posting their own messages on the “blank slate.”

“The woman at the top of the sign there, she’s holding an electronic sign,” Sinclair pointed out. “Initially, that was designed for people to basically say something on there. So you can use your phone, get into the Wi Fi network that traveled around with the monument, and type something to say whatever, whatever is on your mind, about civil rights, or whatever you want to say.”

The Blank Slate Monument will be featured at the Civil Rights Memorial Center through July 5.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men are facing multiple felony charges after Prattville police say they attempted to steal...
2 charged after theft at Prattville Lowes, Home Depot
The Opelika Police Department provided an update Tuesday on the shooting death of a 13-year-old...
13-year-old’s Opelika shooting death ruled accidental, police say
Curtis London (L) and Pemetrius Mallory (R) are among four teens charged in a Monday afternoon...
4 teens charged in Monday Montgomery robbery case
The Montgomery Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that has left a man in...
Man in life-threatening condition after overnight Montgomery shooting
A Mobile, Alabama woman says she found an Apple Airtag tracking device on her car.
Alabama woman says she found Apple Airtag tracking device on her car

Latest News

National Memorial for Peace and Justice - Community Reckoning.
Montgomery’s Legacy Museum expands with new sculpture
Gerald Carter loves his job and Pike Road Elementary School loves him. He's one of 10 finalists...
Pike Road man up for ‘Custodian of the Year’
The City of Montgomery is launching a new initiative to fight homelessness in the area.
Montgomery creates task force to address homelessness
(Source: Eufaula Pilgrimage / Facebook)
Annual Eufaula Pilgrimage happening this weekend