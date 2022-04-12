SPLC’s ‘Blank Slate’ project comes to Montgomery through July

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Blank Slate Memorial, a project of the Southern Poverty Law Center, or SPLC, was unveiled Tuesday at The Civil Rights Memorial Center in Montgomery.

The sculpture is called “Blank Slate: A Hope for a New America” and it features three connected figures that capture African American history and the ongoing fight for racial justice. The monument was created in 2019 and has since been touring the United States.

Morris Sinclair, Media Manager for the Blank Slate Monument, said the statue contests what he believes are false narratives promoted by Confederate memorials.

“So putting this against the backdrop of Confederate monuments really kind of, you know, shows a stark contrast of what’s real and what’s true, and what’s being taught to us,” Sinclair explained.

The statue also brings the community into the conversation, allowing Wi-Fi users to express their thoughts on social justice by posting their own messages on the “blank slate.”

“The woman at the top of the sign there, she’s holding an electronic sign,” Sinclair pointed out. “Initially, that was designed for people to basically say something on there. So you can use your phone, get into the Wi Fi network that traveled around with the monument, and type something to say whatever, whatever is on your mind, about civil rights, or whatever you want to say.”

The Blank Slate Monument will be featured at the Civil Rights Memorial Center through July 5.

