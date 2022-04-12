Advertise
Suspect charged with robbing 2 victims in Montgomery

Demarkeio Felder, 26, is charged with two counts of first-degree robbery.
Demarkeio Felder, 26, is charged with two counts of first-degree robbery.(Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The suspect in an April 5 Montgomery robbery investigation has been arrested, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

Demarkeio Felder, 26, is charged with two counts of first-degree robbery following an incident that Tuesday morning in the 3000 block of Zelda Road.

Court documents indicated that the suspect threatened the use of deadly force by putting his hand in his jacket pocket and telling two victims that they would be shot. The filings noted that the suspect stole undisclosed items from the victims with an unknown value listed.

Felder has since been arrested and transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility where bail was set at $120,000.

