Suspect sought in Eclectic pharmacy burglary

ECLECTIC, Ala. (WSFA) - Eclectic police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in a burglary at a pharmacy.

According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, the Eclectic Family Pharmacy was burglarized on Monday at 5:45 a.m. The unknown male suspect was described as wearing red pants, a black hoodie over his head, a white face cover, white gloves and blue shoes.

Authorities said the suspect stole assorted medicine from the pharmacy worth an undisclosed amount of money.

Anyone with any information regarding the suspect’s identity or his whereabouts is asked to call the police or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in order to dialog with investigators in case there is a follow-up question.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.