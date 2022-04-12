Advertise
VIDEO: School district bus driver makes stop at liquor store while on duty, witness says

A video appears to show a school bus driver making a stop at a liquor store while on duty. (Source: WDAM, Terry Huncho Price/Facebook)
By WDAM Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM/Gray News) - A video on social media is gaining attention in the Mississippi area when it comes to a bus driver seemingly making an unscheduled stop at a local shopping center.

WDAM reports it obtained a video from April 7 that showed a Lamar County School District bus driver walking out of a liquor store with what a witness called a bottle in his hand and then getting back on the bus and driving away.

The Lamar County School District Supt. Steven Hampton issued the following statement regarding the video:

“On Thursday, April 7th, a concerned citizen made us aware of a situation where we had an employee use a school district bus for a personal reason. We have investigated this incident and have found it to be true. We have taken disciplinary actions against this employee that are in line with our policies.”

School officials have not released any further immediate information about the incident.

Copyright 2022 WDAM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

