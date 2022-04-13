Alabama man helping lead White House Easter Egg Roll

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The White House Easter Egg Roll returns this year after being canceled for the last two years due to COVID-19.

It will take place on the South Lawn Monday. Helping to put it on will be Caleb Hicks from Alabama.

Hicks is the communications director for the Alabama Poultry & Egg Association. Thursday, he’s leaving for Washington to help lead the White House Easter Egg Roll.

“To be on the South Lawn of the White House and at a historic event that has been happening since 1879 with President Rutherford B. Hayes, it’s really really cool,” Hicks said.

Hicks said they are expected to have 30,000 people at the event. While it’s a whole lot of fun, it’s also an opportunity to spread important facts about eggs.

“I hope that it brings a lot of light to what our egg farmers are doing here in Alabama. We have five table egg producers who have about 1.7 million laying hens, and they produce about 500 million eggs per year,” Hicks said.

American egg farmers donated 50,000 eggs for the White House event and to the Maryland Food Bank.

