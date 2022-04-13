Advertise
Alabama man to lead White House Easter Egg Roll

President Joe Biden appears with first lady Jill Biden and the Easter Bunny on the Blue Room...
President Joe Biden appears with first lady Jill Biden and the Easter Bunny on the Blue Room balcony at the White House, Monday, April 5, 2021, in Washington. The annual Easter egg Roll at the White House was canceled due to the ongoing pandemic. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(Evan Vucci | AP)
By Sally Pitts
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The White House Easter Egg Roll returns this year after being cancelled for the last two years due to COVID-19.

It will take place on the South Lawn Monday. Helping putting it on will be Caleb Hicks from Alabama.

Hicks is the communications director for the Alabama Poultry & Egg Association. Thursday, he’s leaving for Washington to head up the White House Easter Egg Roll.

“To be on the South Lawn of the White House and at a historic event that has been happening since 1879 with President Rutherford B. Hayes, it’s really really cool,” Hicks said.

Hicks said they are expected to have 30,000 people at the event. While it’s a whole lot of fun, it’s also an opportunity to spread important facts about eggs.

“I hope that it brings a lot of light to what our egg farmers are doing here in Alabama. We have five table egg producers who have about 1.7 million laying hens, and they produce about 500 million eggs per year,” Hicks said.

American egg farmers donated 50,000 eggs for the White House event and to the Maryland Food Bank.

