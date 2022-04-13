Amber Alert issued for south Alabama 2-month-old

Advertise
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WSFA) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a south Alabama 2-month-old.

Officials say 2-month-old Messiah Richards was abducted. He was last seen near South Appletree in Dothan wearing a white onesie with blue socks.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials said Messiah is believed to be with MarQuec Banks and Alexis Richards.

The abductors are believed to be traveling in a dark blue Volkswagen SUV with an unknown Alabama tag. Their direction of travel is unknown at this time.

Anyone with any information on their whereabouts or sees them is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

