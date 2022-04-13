Coosa Co. Sheriff’s Office: Parent’s threats lead to soft lockdown, early release

COOSA Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A father was charged with Making a Terrorist Threat after Coosa County Sheriff’s deputies said the man made threats to take his children forcibly from school and cause bodily harm to several people.

Following the incident, Coosa County Schools were put on a soft lockdown and then released early Wednesday morning, April 13, 2022.

Coosa County Sheriff Michael Howell and Coosa County Schools Superintendent David Stover worked together to issue the soft lockdown and early school release. They said they felt it necessary to eliminate the possibility of any threat and take all precautions necessary.

Officers said Zachary Chapman was taken into custody before anyone was injured. He was arrested and charged with Making a Terrorist Threat.

Sheriff Michael Howell said, “I understand it is alarming to parents when their kids are letting them know the school is on a lockdown and there is no information or little information available. Please understand that the steps we take are always to ensure the safety of our kids. I believe it is important to take all threats seriously and I want to take every step necessary to safeguard our children and staff.

ALERT!!! Please be advised in cooperation with the Superintendent of Education, Coosa County Schools were put on a soft... Posted by Coosa County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, April 13, 2022

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.