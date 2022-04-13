Infant safe, mom arrested following Amber Alert

DOTHAN, Ala. (WSFA) - A 6-week-old child went missing out of Dothan Wednesday afternoon, triggering a statewide Amber Alert. The child was quickly found safe, and now the mother is facing charges.

Dothan police say 22-year-old Alexis Richards took her child from his temporary residence shortly before noon. Police say this temporary residence was part of a safety plan implemented by the Department of Human Resources several days earlier, and Richards was only allowed supervised visitation.

Police say Richards and her companion, Mauquez Banks, showed up unannounced and took the child without the current custodian’s knowledge.

The infant was found safe with Richards and another family member in Midland City shortly after the Amber Alert was issued.

Dothan police say Richards has been charged with one count of interference with custody.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and charges could be possible for Banks.

