Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Infant safe, mom arrested following Amber Alert

Alexis Richards is charged with interference with custody.
Alexis Richards is charged with interference with custody.(Source: Dothan Police Department)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WSFA) - A 6-week-old child went missing out of Dothan Wednesday afternoon, triggering a statewide Amber Alert. The child was quickly found safe, and now the mother is facing charges.

Dothan police say 22-year-old Alexis Richards took her child from his temporary residence shortly before noon. Police say this temporary residence was part of a safety plan implemented by the Department of Human Resources several days earlier, and Richards was only allowed supervised visitation.

Police say Richards and her companion, Mauquez Banks, showed up unannounced and took the child without the current custodian’s knowledge.

The infant was found safe with Richards and another family member in Midland City shortly after the Amber Alert was issued.

Dothan police say Richards has been charged with one count of interference with custody.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and charges could be possible for Banks.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Curtis London (L) and Pemetrius Mallory (R) are among four teens charged in a Monday afternoon...
4 teens charged in Monday Montgomery robbery case
An elementary school principal in Alabama has been accused of "excessive paddling" of a student...
Alabama elementary school principal accused of ‘excessive paddling’ of student
Actor Gilbert Gottfried attends the Tribeca Film Festival opening night world premiere of...
Gilbert Gottfried, standup comic and actor, dies at 67
Pike Road residents react to potential subdivision development..
Pike Road residents react to proposed housing development

Latest News

Chuck Leavell performs at Auburn University.
Rolling Stones keyboardist performs at Auburn University
President Joe Biden appears with first lady Jill Biden and the Easter Bunny on the Blue Room...
Alabama man helping lead White House Easter Egg Roll
Alabama man helping lead White House Easter Egg Roll
Alabama man helping lead White House Easter Egg Roll
The oldest building dates back to 1848. Daniel Pratt, who founded Prattville in 1839,...
Construction on Prattville ‘Gin Shop’ apartments full speed ahead