Man fatally shot in Selma Monday

Selma police say a man was fatally shot on Monday.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Selma police say a man was fatally shot on Monday.

According to Selma Police Chief Kenta Fulford, the shooting happened around noon on First Avenue near Kayser Street. The victim has been identified as 21-year-old Anthony Hayes of Selma.

Fulford said they’re following up on leads at this time.

No other information regarding the investigation, including a possible motive or suspects, was immediately available.

