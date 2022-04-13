Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Montgomery Biscuits fall short to Tennessee Smokies in home opener

The Montgomery Biscuits hosted the Tennessee Smokies in Tuesday's home opener. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Biscuits fell short to the Tennessee Smokies in the home opener at Riverwalk Stadium Tuesday.

At the top of the first, Chase Strumpf homers on a line drive to the right-center field. That’s a three-run homer to start for the Smokies.

In the bottom of the second, the Biscuits trail by four. With two men on, Evan Edwards hits an RBI single, putting the Biscuits on the board.

Bottom of the sixth, Kameron Miser singles on a line drive to center field to make it 4-2. Still in the sixth, Edwards hits a sac fly out that would send a runner home to make it 4-3.

However, the Biscuits would come back short 4-3.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Curtis London (L) and Pemetrius Mallory (R) are among four teens charged in a Monday afternoon...
4 teens charged in Monday Montgomery robbery case
Two men are facing multiple felony charges after Prattville police say they attempted to steal...
2 charged after theft at Prattville Lowes, Home Depot
The Opelika Police Department provided an update Tuesday on the shooting death of a 13-year-old...
13-year-old’s Opelika shooting death ruled accidental, police say
The Montgomery Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that has left a man in...
Man in life-threatening condition after overnight Montgomery shooting
An elementary school principal in Alabama has been accused of "excessive paddling" of a student...
Alabama elementary school principal accused of ‘excessive paddling’ of student

Latest News

Montgomery Biscuits host Tennessee Smokies in home opener
Montgomery Biscuits host Tennessee Smokies in home opener
Fans excited to be back at Riverwalk Stadium as Biscuits returned
Fans excited to be back at Riverwalk Stadium as Biscuits returned
Biscuits home opener vs. Smokies
Biscuits home opener vs. Smokies
Montgomery Biscuits host Tennessee Smokies opening day
Montgomery Biscuits host Tennessee Smokies opening day