Montgomery Biscuits fall short to Tennessee Smokies in home opener

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Biscuits fell short to the Tennessee Smokies in the home opener at Riverwalk Stadium Tuesday.

At the top of the first, Chase Strumpf homers on a line drive to the right-center field. That’s a three-run homer to start for the Smokies.

In the bottom of the second, the Biscuits trail by four. With two men on, Evan Edwards hits an RBI single, putting the Biscuits on the board.

Bottom of the sixth, Kameron Miser singles on a line drive to center field to make it 4-2. Still in the sixth, Edwards hits a sac fly out that would send a runner home to make it 4-3.

However, the Biscuits would come back short 4-3.

