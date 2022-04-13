Advertise
Overall well-being of Alabama's children is among the lowest in the country

Alabama ranks 47th in the country for overall child wellbeing. That's according to the 2021...
Alabama ranks 47th in the country for overall child wellbeing. That’s according to the 2021 Kids count data book. The study does show positive movement in the state but also things that need more attention.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama ranks 47th in the country for overall child well-being. That’s according to the 2021 Kids Count data book. The study does show positive movement in the state but also things that need more attention.

Collier Tynes, CEO of VOICES for Alabama’s Children says the study looks at socio-economic status, mental health, and other demographics, but she said the biggest contributor is physical and mental health.

According to the data, there is only one mental healthcare provider for every 900 Alabamians; 10.5% of babies have low birth weights and there are 41 deaths of children and teens per 100 thousand.

This well-being is also broken down into counties. Shelby county comes in first and Greene County last. A child’s education, financial well-being, and safety all are important the more this data dives in.

“It’s not the child who decides if they’re late to school,” said Tynes. “It’s not the child who decides if they’re hungry, when they get to the desk at 8 a.m. It’s not the child who decides, I can’t focus in math today, because I saw something really dramatic last night. We have to think about those things.”

Tynes says if the facts shock you in any way at all, you can help with improving them, along with different agencies, non-profits and lawmakers.

You can find a free copy of the study here.

