Strong storms possible tonight, more rain this weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Another warm and breezy day is in store today as highs head for the lower 80s under a mostly cloudy sky. There’s a very low chance of a shower or two, but nearly everyone stays entirely dry.

Mostly cloudy and breezy today with a slight chance of a passing shower early. (WSFA 12 News)

Rain and storm coverage then ramps up tonight into the first half of tomorrow as a cold front pushes in from the northwest. This is when our chance of rain is at its highest this week.

A few storms could be on the strong to severe side and produce heavy rain. The risk of severe weather is not overwhelming, but it is above zero -- especially along and west of I-65. A few strong to damaging gusts and a tornado or two are possible.

The main severe weather threat over the next 24 hours will be to our northwest. (WSFA 12 News)

That cold front will depart Central Alabama tomorrow morning, allowing the rain and storms to wind down for most of us by lunchtime. Despite the cold front moving through, highs will still rise well into the 70s with afternoon sunshine.

Good Friday is looking great with a mix of sun and clouds and warm temperatures in the lower 80s.

Rain and storms are a good bet tonight into tomorrow morning. (WSFA 12 News)

The quiet weather won’t last as additional chances for showers and storms are in the forecast throughout Easter weekend courtesy of a stalled out boundary and ripples of low pressure. It won’t rain all weekend long, but several wet and possibly stormy intervals seem possible between Friday night and early Monday.

Right now it’s too early to talk specifics regarding timing, exact coverage and whether or not we will see strong storms. However, there is potential for heavy rainfall and periods where showers and storms will be numerous.

Temperatures stay relatively warm with on and off chances for rain. (WSFA 12 News)

Quiet and cooler weather look to return by the second half of Monday and last through at least next Wednesday. Highs will be in the 70s with sunshine and nights will be down in the 40s and 50s under mostly clear skies.

