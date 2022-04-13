Trash Pandas lose home opener, 4-3

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - After starting the season 3-0, a ninth-inning Pensacola home run proved to be too much for the Trash Pandas as they dropped the home opener, 4-3.

In the first inning, the Trash Pandas (3-1) starting pitcher, Coleman Crow escaped the inning with two Pensacola runners (1-3) stranded on the corners.

Aaron Whitefield led off for the Trash pandas in the bottom of the first and drew an eight-pitch walk. Whitefield then stole second and on his way, Blue Wahoo catcher, Paul McIntosh threw the ball over the second baseman’s head and Whitefield advanced to third. As centerfielder Victor Mesa attempted to throw the ball in, the throw was misguided and Whitefield scored the first run of the game.

The Trash Panda scoring continued n the second inning, Torii Hunter Jr. reached on an error and stole second. Anthony Mulrine followed with a line-drive double into the gap to send Hunter Jr. home. Whitefield then stepped back up to the box and sent a single to right field, bringing Mulrine home and giving the Trash Pandas a 3-0 lead.

Pensacola got started offensively in the third inning when Luis Aviles Jr. led off with a walk and stole second. Aviles Jr. was brought home on a single from McIntosh, giving Pensacola its first run of the game.

In the fourth inning, the Pensacola offense was once again active with a pair of runners on base and two outs. Rocket City manager Andy Schatzley decided it was time to turn to the bullpen. Jack Dashwood entered the game, ending Crow’s Double-A debut, Crow finished with 3.2 innings pitched, one run, five hits, one walk and four strikeouts.

The Blue Wahoos were stifled for the first few innings with Dashwood on the mound but in the seventh inning, Pensacola’s offense returned. The Blue Wahoos scored two runs in the seventh with a McIntosh RBI triple tying the game.

Rocket City and Pensacola will continue the six-game series Wednesday night with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

