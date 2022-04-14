Advertise
Alabama basketball star JD Davison declares for NBA Draft

Alabama basketball star guard JD Davison announced on social media that he is declaring for the...
Alabama basketball star guard JD Davison announced on social media that he is declaring for the 2022 NBA Draft.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama basketball star guard JD Davison announced on social media that he is declaring for the 2022 NBA Draft.

The former five-star and McDonald’s All-American averaged 8.5 points per game, and led the team in assists with 4.3 per game. Davison was named to the SEC”s All-Freshman team during the season.

Davison is projected by multiple outlets to be a first round pick in the NBA Draft.

