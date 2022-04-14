Chilton Co. school administrators say senior prank went too far; students call punishment ‘too harsh’

CHILTON Co., Ala. (WBRC) - School administrators in Chilton County said some of their seniors went too far in their senior prank. The seniors involved in the prank were suspended.

It began when the students planned the prank through a Snapchat group message. The idea was students from each school would attend the other school for the day. Close to two dozen students from Chilton County High School and Jemison High School participated. Now several feel the consequences are over the top.

“My scholarships are in jeopardy because of this,” said Haileigh Greer, a senior at Jemison High School. Haileigh Greer was not the only Jemison senior who participated in the senior prank. Kathryn Blow did as well, and believes the district’s punishment is far too harsh for what they call a harmless prank.

“I just don’t think that’s very fair. I think it’s really blown out of proportion,” Kathryn Blow said.

Some Chilton County High School students agree. That includes Colby Hughes, who says past pranks were way worse.

“Past classes have peed on the gym floor, put desks on the ceiling, and pigs in the school and all we did was swap schools and we got suspended for three days, goes on our transcripts, all of that,” said Hughes.

Several students fear this will hurt their grades, chances to pick up scholarships, and while Haileigh Greer knows the students must face punishment, she never suspected she would be stripped of her passion, softball. “I don’t mind the three day suspension. I understand. But we shouldn’t have got kicked off the teams. I mean I have played softball since I was 8 and I got kicked off my senior year.”

Some people argued online that this is about student safety, and that’s why the district must be so strict.

Students like Chilton County Senior Austin Knight believe that isn’t on the senior class.

“I think that’s the main thing they are upset about. It’s not our fault that your security is not as good,” said Knight.

WBRC did reach out to the district for a comment. Superintendent Jason Griffin stated, “Due to safety protocols, employee and student privacy rights, I will be unable to provide a statement or response.”

