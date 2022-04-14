Construction on Prattville ‘Gin Shop’ apartments full speed ahead

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The former cotton gin factory in downtown Prattville is being brought back to life.

Construction is full speed ahead on the five historic masonry structures that overlook Autauga Creek.

Kea Calame is the senior vice president of Envolve Communities, the company tackling the massive remodel.

“It took a really long time, longer then a lot of projects that we work on, but we knew that there was something special here,” Calame said. “We knew it then and we know it now. It’s a beautiful site. There is nothing like this in our area.”

Envolve Communities is working to convert the buildings into 127 modern, industrial-style apartments. Due to the historic nature of the buildings, each apartment will be unique, as there are 60 different floor plans.

“It really kind of gives them a chance to individualize and select a unit that is perfect for them,” Calame said.

The oldest building dates back to 1848. Daniel Pratt, who founded Prattville in 1839, originally used the structures and creek to power his industrial empire.

The buildings have been abandoned since 2014 when Cotton Manufacturing Company Continental Eagle closed.

The first big hurdle on the project was building a new levy to protect the site from potential flooding. Calame said they had to work with hydrologists and get the new levy approved by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

“The levy is built, so I would say phase one was initially the levy build and initial site work. This phase two project is really the heart of the project where the apartments are being built,” Calame said. “People are now able to drive by and really see walls going up and really see the work being done.”

Financing closed on the $37 million project in November 2021. The Historic Prattville Redevelopment Authority, or HPRA, originally bought the site at auction for $1.7 million in December 2014.

“It has been so great to work with our partners, the HPRA and the city of Prattville,” Calame said. “Everybody has had a can-do attitude and we all came together to get this done.”

The Mill at Prattville should be complete in June 2023. The cost of each individual unit is still being discussed.

You can learn more information and get updates on the project on The Mill at Prattville’s website.

