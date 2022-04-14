Court filings: Man called police to say he would kill wife at daycare job

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville police have arrested and charged a man after he allegedly stalked his estranged wife and threatened to kill her at the daycare facility where she worked.

According to court documents, since at least Feb. 10, Kenneth John Toney, 42, of Montgomery, had made threats, including through text, message board and social media, to come to the victim’s job to kill her because she was not communicating with him.

He’s now charged with domestic violence and making a terrorist threat.

The domestic violence document noted that Toney even called the Prattville Police Department to advise officers of his plan. The department found the man’s threat to be “viable” and noted that “based on past activity” about Toney, it was believed he had the means “to carry out the threat he has made” toward the victim.

In documents surrounding the terrorist threats, the department noted that in one instance, Toney threatened to kill his wife through the daycare’s message board, warning that “if she was found there he would have no choice but to risk the lives of children to get to her.”

The daycare subsequently hired a private security company and Prattville police officers had to sit at the business to make sure Toney did not show up.

Toney was arrested Tuesday and transported to the Autauga Metro Jail where he’s being held on a $55,000 bail.

