Dinosaurs, puppies, baseball and more this weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - There are tons of events happening this weekend and the Rundown has you covered!

If you love dinosaurs and have always wanted to see a T-Rex in person, then you’ll want to be in the capital city this weekend! Dino & Dragon Stroll is coming to Montgomery for the first time. This interactive event allows you to get up close and personal with your favorite dinosaurs. Guests are encouraged to bring food items to donate to the Montgomery Area food bank. Dino & Dragon Stroll will be at the Renaissance Convention Center.

All puppy lovers and their four-legged friends should head to Eastchase this weekend. Puppy Palooza is happening near Pies & Pints at 11 a.m. Saturday. There will be vendors, live music, doggy activities, pets up for adoption and more.

Puppy Palooza will benefit the Montgomery Humane Society so, grab your furry friends & have some fun.

After Puppy Palooza, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office invites you to its Easter Egg Hunt at AUM. This is for kids ages one to 11 and starts at 4 p.m.

This weekend it’s ‘Hats off to Baseball’ as the Butter & Blue return to Riverwalk Stadium for their first home series of the season. Come out and cheer for the biscuits as they take on the Tennessee Smokies. This weekend there will be a bucket hat giveaway, MAX Fireworks Show, Bark in the Park, and an Easter egg hunt.

Here are some other events happening around central and south Alabama:

