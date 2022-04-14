Advertise
Drier today and tomorrow ahead of active weekend

Periods of showers and storms expected throughout the weekend
Active weekend of weather
By Tyler Sebree
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 4:20 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A drier air mass has worked into Alabama behind this morning’s cold front. That has allowed skies to clear from north to south. The exceptions would be those in southern and southeastern parts of the state, which will hang on to the clouds through the afternoon.

Rain and storms are likely this weekend.
Rain and storms are likely this weekend.(WSFA 12 News)

There could even be isolated shower and storm development this afternoon in Barbour, Coffee, Covington, Crenshaw, Dale, Geneva, Henry, and Houston counties.

High pressure will firmly take hold of the Deep South tomorrow, so we’re looking at a beautiful Good Friday with plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures reaching the lower 80s.

Rain and storms are likely throughout the day Saturday.
Rain and storms are likely throughout the day Saturday.(WSFA 12 News)

The quiet weather won’t last as additional chances for showers and storms are in the forecast throughout Easter weekend courtesy of a stalled out boundary and disturbances in the upper levels of the atmosphere. It won’t rain all weekend long, but several wet and stormy intervals are in the forecast between late Friday night and the first half of Monday.

It’s still difficult to nail down the detailed specifics regarding exact timing and coverage due to the type of setup we’ll have in place. However, there is potential for heavy rainfall, some stronger storms and periods where showers and storms will be numerous to widespread.

It won't be a big severe weather day, but strong storms capable of producing high wind gusts...
It won't be a big severe weather day, but strong storms capable of producing high wind gusts and hail are possible Saturday.(WSFA 12 News)

By early Friday we should get some better information in terms of exact timing for the highest rain chances throughout the weekend. Temps will hang in the 70s this weekend thanks to cloud cover and periods of rain/storms.

Quiet weather look to return for Tuesday and beyond. Highs will be in the 70s with sunshine and nights will be down in the 50s under mostly clear skies.

There are some hints at a potential rain chance late next week, but details are limited with it being so far into the future. Stay tuned!

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

