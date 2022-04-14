Advertise
Major delays on I-85 SB in Montgomery

Major delays on I-85 SB in Montgomery as seen from traffic cameras near Jackson Hospital.
Major delays on I-85 SB in Montgomery as seen from traffic cameras near Jackson Hospital.(Source: Alabama Department of Transportation)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Commuters using Interstate 85 southbound in Montgomery should expect major delays after a crash snarled traffic Thursday afternoon.

Traffic is backed up from near the Union Street exit to near the Eastern Boulevard, a distance of several miles.

While the Alabama Department of Transportation has confirmed the crash, no details on the cause of or any injuries were immediately available.

