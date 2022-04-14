Advertise
More ‘Community Roundtable’ discussions scheduled to focus on curbing crime

Downtown Montgomery, Alabama
Downtown Montgomery, Alabama(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Bethany Davis
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 6:20 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery’s new effort to curb crime wants to hear from you. The Office of Violence Prevention is continuing its “Community Roundtable” discussion series.

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed created the Office of Violence Prevention to target the root causes of violence in our community.

The Office of Violence Prevention has been hosting a series of meetings throughout the year, inviting residents to discuss their concerns and offer any solutions they may have. The idea was that this office would use data and those in the community to help better understand trends of violence and create solutions.

Thursday’s meeting is another opportunity to share thoughts and ideas. It starts at 5 p.m. at Loveless Community Center, located at 911 W. Jeff Davis Ave.

Three more meetings are scheduled this month:

  • April 21 at 4 p.m. – Hunter Station Community Center, Melton Road.
  • April 26 at 4 p.m. –Hayneville Road Community Center, 3315 Hayneville Road.
  • April 28 at 4 p.m. - Goodwyn Community Center, 205 Perry Hill Road.

