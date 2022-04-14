MPS gears up to launch summer program

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you are looking for something to keep your children learning this summer, Montgomery Public Schools has you covered.

“So we want kids to come to summer classes to keep them going and keep them moving, not only to deal with learning loss, but also just to strengthen their skills,” said Ann Roy Moore, MPS Superintendent.

“Launch into Learning” will kick off in June. Last summer, more than 12,000 K-12 students took part and Moore has seen its impact.

“One example would be a 2nd-grade teacher told me that she could tell the difference in the kids who came to the summer program, with their reading skills, and the ones who didn’t. And she was very proud and enthusiastic about the fact that in her classroom, she could tell the difference,” said Moore.

Students will have access to everything from literacy and enrichment to dual enrollment for high schoolers.

“We’re going to have a little literacy piece that goes with the Literacy Act. We’re going to have enrichment; we’re going to have dual enrollment at the high school; some kids would be coming for credit. So there’s a variety of offerings that we will have just depends on the child and what the child needs,” said Moore.

Friday, April 15th from 11:00am -1:00pm MPS will host a Summer Resource Fair at Eastdale Mall.

There are a number of Summer program options for families. This Friday from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m., MPS will host a Summer Resource Fair at Eastdale Mall. More than 15 organizations will be on hand.

“We’ll have various organizations who are hosting summer programs, anywhere from art to athletics, to even tutoring, and parents can just come and get information about those programs at this resource fair,” said Ferlisa Dotson, MPS Family and Community Engagement Specialist.

Ferlisa Dotson, Family and Community Engagement Specialist for MPS says the goal is simple.

“We just want to encourage our parents to ensure that they have avenues to place their children somewhere during the summer so that they can remain active and engaged, keep those brains working over the course of the summer so that when school starts back in August, then they’re ready to pick up where they left off in May,” said Dotson.

The application forms for Launch Into Learning will go out at the end of this month. The program is free.

