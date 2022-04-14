Pike Lib to join AHSAA

PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Pike Liberal Arts School will become the newest member of the Alabama High School Athletics Association this summer. Wednesday night, the AHSAA’s board of control voted to admit Pike Lib as an AHSAA member.

“The level of excitement is extremely high,” said Pike Lib Athletic Director Rush Hixon. “It’s something we looked at as a school before I even got there, actually when I was in school as a student.”

In January, WSFA 12 News reported that the Patriots were looking to make the jump from AISA to AHSAA, mostly due to the travel issues they have being in the AISA. Hixon confirmed that was part of the reason for seeking this move.

“Around us in the AISA, we’re having to travel a couple hours to play area and region games,” he said. “At the AHSAA, we’re sitting in really a hotbed of 2A to 3A schools that we’ll be able to compete against. So, really it’s a no-brainer and kind of allows us to keep our students in the classroom longer and cuts down that travel time.”

According to the AHSAA, Pike Lib is set to become an official member on June 1 and will be able to compete on the AHSAA level beginning this fall.

“We had a lot of support in doing it, and we’re excited we get to compete now,” said Hixon.

Football will have to wait until the 2024-25 season before it can officially be eligible for championship play, but all other sports have the green light.

“We knew there was a possibility of having to wait a couple years, but there’s no time like the present and we’re really thankful to get it done now and get to compete starting next year,” said Hixon.

The AISA released a statement Wednesday night following the official announcement, saying, “Pike Lib has a long history with the AISA and we wish them well competing in the AHSAA. We reclassified several weeks ago for 2022-24 and Pike Lib was not included in that process so no changes will be necessary for our classification structure for 2022-24. Obviously, Pike will remain in AISA for the remainder of this school year.”

Hixon said he is not 100% sure on what their classification will be in AHSAA. He guessed it would be either 2A or 3A.

