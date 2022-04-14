Advertise
Rolling Stones keyboardist performs at Auburn University

Chuck Leavell performs at Auburn University.
Chuck Leavell performs at Auburn University.(WSFA)
By Brady Talbert
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - The flare of keys on the piano played by a true professional. That is what could be heard at Auburn University as Grammy Award winner and Rolling Stones keyboardist Chuck Leavell took the stage.

“What is it like working with Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood? It ain’t too bad. It ain’t too bad,” Leavell said.

The musician performed at the university to help celebrate 75 years of the College of Forestry and Wildlife Sciences. He is not only passionate about the arts, but the environment.

“A lot of people go by a beautiful forest, and they think ‘Oh it must have just grown that way.’ Well, that’s not the case,” Leavell said. “It takes a lot of work.”

The piano player is an honorary U.S. Forest Service ranger and longtime tree farmer. It is one of the many reasons the college said he was the perfect fit for the 75th anniversary gala.

“We are having the best of both worlds,” said Janicki Alavalapati, dean of the College of Forestry and Wildlife Sciences. “Some kind of music and entertainment, but at the same time, he’s going to excite our base, which is essentially forestry, wildlife and natural resources base.”

The artist and advocate has combined his passions to inspire the next generation of environmentalists.

“I have a passion for both. I have a lot of fun doing both and, I’m not ready to hang up those rock and roll shoes, but when I do it will probably be on a longleaf pine,” Leavell said.

For now, the “tree man” is sticking to the stage and his environmental efforts.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

