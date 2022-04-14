Some lingering rain today, more this weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Leftover showers and rumbles will linger this morning -- mainly down in South Alabama. A few scattered showers and thunderstorms are then expected to develop this afternoon in our southern areas.

A look at the forecast through Easter. (WSFA 12 News)

Everyone else will see any very early morning rain clear out and give way to some afternoon sunshine. Temperatures will make it back up into the 70s even with a cold front pushing through.

Good Friday is looking great with plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures reaching the lower 80s.

High temperatures through Easter Sunday. (WSFA 12 News)

The quiet weather won’t last as additional chances for showers and storms are in the forecast throughout Easter weekend courtesy of a stalled out boundary and disturbances in the upper levels of the atmosphere. It won’t rain all weekend long, but several wet and possibly stormy intervals are in the forecast between Friday night and Monday.

It’s still difficult to nail down the detailed specifics regarding timing and exact coverage. However, there is potential for heavy rainfall, some stronger storms and periods where showers and storms will be numerous

Rain and storms are a good bet Saturday. Strong storms are possible. (WSFA 12 News)

By early Friday we should get at least some improvement in terms of timing for the highest rain chances throughout the weekend. Temps will reach the 70s this weekend thanks to cloud cover and periods of rain.

Quiet weather look to return for Tuesday and beyond. Highs will be in the 70s with sunshine and nights will be down in the 40s and 50s under mostly clear skies.

There are some hints at a potential rain chance late next week, but details are limited for now. Stay tuned!

