BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WSFA) - The Birmingham Stallions game will air on WSFA 12 News Saturday evening.

The Stallions will face the New Jersey Generals in the USFL’s first game at Protective Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m.

WSFA 12 News at 6 will only air for a half-hour. After the game, NBC will air “The Wall” ahead of WSFA 12 News at 10.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.