Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

WATCH: Puppy rescued from rubble in Ukraine

Video shows rescuers digging through a pile of rubble until they reach the puppy buried underneath. (Source: National Police of Ukraine)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The amazing rescue of a puppy from the rubble in eastern Ukraine was caught on camera.

The rescue took place in the village of Mykhailvka on Wednesday.

Video shows rescuers digging through a pile of rubble until they reach the puppy buried underneath. The dog was miraculously pulled out alive and reunited with its 77-year-old owner.

According to the National Police of Ukraine, the blast nearly killed the man.

Both the owner and the dog were given medical care. The police said, “All is well with them.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexis Richards is charged with interference with custody.
Infant safe, mom arrested following Amber Alert
Deborah Crenshaw is charged with robbing Food Outlet, located at 439 Coliseum Boulevard.
Woman, 67, charged with robbing Montgomery grocery store
Jemison High School, Chilton County, Ala. (Source: WBRC video)
Chilton Co. school administrators say senior prank went too far; students call punishment ‘too harsh’
Alabama coach Nick Saban is concerned about the current state of college football.
Saban: Current state of college football not ‘sustainable’
John Thomas Uda booking photo.
Bond slashed for accused serial panty thief

Latest News

COVID relief is stalled in the Senate with lawmakers on a two-week recess
COVID relief is stalled in the Senate with lawmakers on a two-week recess
New York City Police and law enforcement officials lead subway shooting suspect Frank R. James,...
Brooklyn subway attack suspect ordered held without bail
A puppy found by California fire crews is being fostered by one of the firefighters.
VIDEO: Puppy rescued by fire crews fostered by firefighter and pit bull advocate
Jury finds suspect guilty in 2006 murder of Lori Slesinski
The Republican National Committee has decided to leave a presidential debates group, according...
Republican National Committee votes to withdraw from presidential debates group, reports say