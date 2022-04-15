Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

‘Way of the Cross in the Heart of the City’ walk happening Friday

A Montgomery church has meaningful way to mark Good Friday.
A Montgomery church has meaningful way to mark Good Friday.((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By Bethany Davis
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 5:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery church has a meaningful way to mark Good Friday. It’s called “The Way of the Cross in the Heart of the City.”

The event is a walk to reflect on the significance of the day to the Christian faith, and it’s become a Good Friday tradition. This will be the 13th edition of the walk.

The silent walk will start at St. Peter Catholic church. It winds through downtown with stops at four significant locations; RSA Park, the State Capitol, the Alabama State House, and the Supreme Court building. There will be gospel readings, singing, and meditations at each stop before the walk concludes at St. Peter Catholic Church.

The event is free and is open to anyone who wants to be a part of it. It starts at noon Friday.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jemison High School, Chilton County, Ala. (Source: WBRC video)
Chilton Co. school administrators say senior prank went too far; students call punishment ‘too harsh’
Alexis Richards is charged with interference with custody.
Infant safe, mom arrested following Amber Alert
Loachapoka baseball coach Jeff Klein talks about the improvements and renovations made to the...
Former Auburn quarterback Jeff Klein dies days after cancer diagnosis
Kenneth Toney is charged with domestic violence and making a terrorist threat.
Court filings: Man called police to say he would kill wife at daycare job
Teen flown to hospital because of Dauphin Island rip currents
‘Seeing that girl flighted was pretty emotional’: Teen sent to hospital because of Dauphin Island rip currents

Latest News

Downtown Montgomery, Alabama
More ‘Community Roundtable’ discussions scheduled to focus on curbing crime
The sculpture is called “Blank Slate: A Hope for a New America” and it features three connected...
SPLC’s ‘Blank Slate’ project comes to Montgomery through July
National Memorial for Peace and Justice - Community Reckoning.
Montgomery’s Legacy Museum expands with new sculpture
Gerald Carter loves his job and Pike Road Elementary School loves him. He's one of 10 finalists...
Pike Road man up for ‘Custodian of the Year’