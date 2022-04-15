‘Way of the Cross in the Heart of the City’ walk happening Friday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery church has a meaningful way to mark Good Friday. It’s called “The Way of the Cross in the Heart of the City.”

The event is a walk to reflect on the significance of the day to the Christian faith, and it’s become a Good Friday tradition. This will be the 13th edition of the walk.

The silent walk will start at St. Peter Catholic church. It winds through downtown with stops at four significant locations; RSA Park, the State Capitol, the Alabama State House, and the Supreme Court building. There will be gospel readings, singing, and meditations at each stop before the walk concludes at St. Peter Catholic Church.

The event is free and is open to anyone who wants to be a part of it. It starts at noon Friday.

