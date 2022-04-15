Alabama jobless rate matches all-time low of 2.9%

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama’s unemployment rate decreased slightly in March to 2.9%, matching the all-time low from the period before the COVID-19 pandemic took hold.

The state says the preliminary, seasonally adjusted jobless rate declined from 3% in February. It was well below the March 2021 rate of 3.7%. And it matches the state’s previous record low unemployment rate of 2.9% in September 2019.

Shelby County in metro Birmingham had the state’s lowest jobless rate at 1.7% followed by Cullman County in north-central Alabama at 1.8%. Wilcox County, located in rural west Alabama, had the worst unemployment rate at 8.8%.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.