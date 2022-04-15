Auburn basketball signs 5-star Yohan Traore, second-highest ranked recruit in program history

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - The Auburn men’s basketball team has scored a recruiting trail slam dunk with the official signing of Yohan Traore, one of the nation’s top basketball prospects.

The 6′10″, 225 lb. combo forward is a five-star recruit who is currently ranked No. 8 overall in the Class of 2022 by Rivals and Sports Illustrated and No. 15 by 247Sports.

Traore is the second-highest ranked recruit in Auburn program history behind All-American, SEC and National Freshman of the Year Jabari Smith (No. 5). Auburn has now signed Top-10 ranked recruits in back-to-back years and Traore is the fourth five-star player head coach Bruce Pearl and his coaching staff have signed out of high school.

“I am so pleased to welcome Yohan to the Auburn Family,” Pearl said. “I have great respect for players like Yohan, who come to the U.S. to pursue their academic and athletic dreams, far away from their families. Talk about a cultural fit to our program. Yohan is humble and hungry. He is incredibly disciplined, a hard worker and wants to be coached. He has tremendous upside because of his effort, his attitude, his size and his skill level. Assistant Coach Wes Flanigan did an outstanding job of spearheading his recruitment to Auburn.”

Originally from Tours, France, Traore comes from Dream City Christian School in Glendale, Arizona, where he’s also that state’s top-ranked basketball player.

