Beautiful Good Friday ahead of stormy weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Good Friday is looking terrific -- much like yesterday afternoon. Mostly sunny skies will send highs soaring into the 80s. Unfortunately the quiet weather won’t last.

Clouds will build tonight and rain and storms will start to move into the area towards sunrise tomorrow. Rain and storms will be likely throughout the day tomorrow as a cold front moves in from the north.

A few storms could pack a punch given the ingredients we’ll have in place. Strong gusty winds, heavy rain and small hail would be the primary threats tomorrow.

The cold front will essentially get stuck in Central Alabama Saturday night and Sunday. The result? Additional chances for showers and storms. The coverage will go down a bit Saturday night before ramping back up on Easter.

Similar to Saturday, Easter won’t feature rain from start to finish. However, the overall coverage of wet weather will be high with numerous showers and thunderstorms. Once again a few storms could be strong and produce gusty winds, heavy rain and small hail.

Our front will get pushed out of the area Sunday night into Monday morning by another cold front and area of low pressure. So we’ll maintain high-end rain and storm chances Sunday night before things dry out Monday morning.

A much nicer stretch of weather will kick off Monday afternoon and last through the entirety of next week. Plenty of sunshine, low humidity and nice temperatures are on the way.

Daily highs will range from the lower 70s on Tuesday to the lower 80s by Thursday and Friday. There is absolutely no chance of rain next week once we get by the Monday morning activity. In fact, as we look way ahead to next weekend, the weather looks like it will stay very nice!

