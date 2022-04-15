Advertise
Cody Smith loses petition to remain free during appeal

File photo of Aaron Cody Smith from 2019 when he was taken into custody after being convicted...
File photo of Aaron Cody Smith from 2019 when he was taken into custody after being convicted of manslaughter in the death of Gregory Gunn.(Source: Dale County Sheriff's Office)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals has denied former Montgomery police officer Aaron Cody Smith’s petition to remain out of prison while his appeal is pending before the Alabama Supreme Court.

Smith fatally shot Gregory Gunn during a field interview on Montgomery’s McElvey Street on Feb. 25, 2016. He was initially charged with murder but convicted of manslaughter in 2019.

Smith was sentenced to serve 14 years in prison and to pay court costs and restitution.

On Friday, the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals denied Smith’s petition, saying that he can’t remain free on an appeal bond beyond the court’s affirmation of his conviction, meaning he does not have a clear legal right to the relief he seeks.

In early March, a judge revoked Smith’s bond and he was required to report to the Montgomery County Detention Center within 10 days to start serving his sentence.

That followed a February decision by the Court of Appeals that affirmed a decision to deny an appeal from Smith. He filed a petition with the Alabama Supreme Court seeking to have his conviction and sentencing overturned.

It’s unclear when exactly Smith will report to begin serving his sentence, but Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey said he intends to file a motion within days requiring Smith’s imprisonment happen as soon as possible.

