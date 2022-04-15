DI authorities: Teen airlifted to hospital after being rescued from rip current has died

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A teenage girl airlifted to a Mobile hospital Wednesday after being caught in a rip current of Dauphin Island has died.

Dauphin Island authorities confirm Friday that the girl succumbed at University Hospital.

Viewer video recorded the tense moments Kerragan Cochran was taken by a Coast Guard chopper to University Hospital.

Family members said Kerragan, a high school senior on spring break, was visiting the island from Hurley, Miss.

She was one of three swimmers rescued from a rip current off Dauphin Island on Wednesday.

