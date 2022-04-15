Dry weather for Good Friday, tracking showers & storms Easter weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a day with a mix of sun, clouds and temperatures warming into the 70s and 80s, skies will remain mostly clear tonight. Lows will fall into the 40s and 50s with northeast winds around 5 mph.

First Alert 12 (WSFA 12 News)

Good Friday is looking great weather-wise. Expect fair conditions during the day with afternoon highs soaring into the lower 80s area wide. Winds will be out of the east between 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast during the afternoon. Clouds will build overnight Friday and rain and storms will start to move into the area during the morning hours Saturday. Overnight lows will hover in the 60s Friday night.

We are tracking our next round of rain and storms Saturday morning and the disturbance will stall, keeping showers and storms in the forecast for the afternoon hours Saturday.

First Alert 12 (WSFA 12 News)

A few showers and storms during the day could pack a punch, with gusty winds, heavy rain and hail being the primary threats on Saturday.

Showers linger into the forecast Saturday evening and night. Clouds will remain in place and overnight lows will again hover in the 60s.

We are tracking more rain and storms for Easter Sunday. While not a washout, we do expect pockets of rain and storms. Highs Sunday will warm into the 70s under cloudy skies. Showers and a few thunderstorms will be likely Sunday night with lows in the 60s under cloudy skies.

The active weather pattern sticks around for Monday. We will again track showers and storms during the morning through midday hours. Highs will warm into the upper 70s along with mainly cloudy skies. We look to finally dry out late Monday, with skies becoming partly cloudy and low temperatures in the lower 50s.

First Alert 12 (WSFA 12 News)

The weather is looking much drier for Tuesday through Thursday of next week. Tuesday we will see mainly sunny skies with afternoon highs in the middle to lower 70s. Lows will fall into the 40s and 50s Tuesday night with clear skies.

Both Wednesday and Thursday we will expect mostly sunny skies with afternoon highs back hovering around 80 degrees. Overnight lows will hover into the 50s midweek.

As always, remember to download the free WSFA 12 News First Alert Weather app. That way you can gain the latest weather information from the First Alert Weather Team wherever you go. Just search WSFA Weather in the Apple App Store or Google Play store today.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.