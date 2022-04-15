Family reports man convicted of murdering Lori Slesinski killed his mother, stepdad in 1993

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Three sisters claim the man convicted of murdering an Auburn woman in 2006 also killed his parents in 1993.

The family of Eddie Flowers says Derrill Richard Ennis killed his mother and stepfather in 1993 - when he was just 12 years old.

Below is a joint statement sent to WTVM from Donna Furr, Angela Flowers and Tina Sexton. The women are the daughters of the late Eddie Flowers. The family is urging Alabama lawmakers to revise the state’s regulations for juvenile’s involved in murder cases.

We would like to begin by sending our condolences to Lori Ann’s mom, family and friends. We pray for you daily and hope todays verdict will bring you some form of peace and closure. We want to thank the members of the Auburn Police Department, Lee County Sheriff Department, State Bureau of Investigation and its Cold Case Unit, US Marshalls, and all other agencies that were involved for the countless hours of work you put into this case. Without your hard work, Derrill Richard “Rick” Ennis, would still be walking the streets living his life as if nothing happened with the potential to take other lives. In March 1993, our lives were forever changed at the hands of Rick Ennis. He brutally murdered our father, Eddie Joe Flowers, and stepmother (his mother), Linda ‘Dolly’ Flowers. Ennis was 12 years old at the time of their murders and was put into the Juvenile Justice System. By Alabama law, you must be at least 14 years old to be tried as an adult. As a result of this law, Ennis was released from the juvenile system when he turned 21 years old, only serving less than 9 years behind bars. During his time in juvenile, Ennis escaped twice, and no other charges were brought against him. Many people believe that children do not commit crimes such as murder, but we know that is not true. The violence that happens in this state and across this nation has no age limit. The courts shouldn’t be bound by a state law that says children less than 14 can’t be tried as adults. This case is living proof. If Ennis would have received the punishment he deserved when he murdered 2 people at 12 years old, Lori Ann wouldn’t have lost her life at the hands of this evil person. The State of Alabama must change their laws! We have missed our daddy for 29 long years. He hasn’t been there for graduations, marriages, grandchildren and great grandchildren being born and the joy of watching them grow, loving and spoiling them, fishing trips, holidays, family gatherings, and the list could go on. So, today when Rick Ennis was found guilty on the charges of Capital Murder Burglary and Capital Murder Kidnapping and sentenced to Life Without the Possibility of Parole, our family could breathe a sigh of relief and know that justice has finally been served!

After a two week trial, Ennis was convicted and sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty on two capital murder charges. Ennis was arrested in 2018 for the murder of 24-year-old Lori Slesinski back in 2006. Slesinski’s body has never been found, but her car was found burned on Dekalb Street. In a Lee County courtroom Thursday, April 14, Ennis was found guilty for first degree capital murder burglary and first degree capital murder kidnapping. He is sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Although News Leader 9 has not been able to confirm the charges against Ennis for the murder of his mother, Linda Flowers, and his stepfather, Eddie Flowers, we did find a newspaper article from the Montgomery Advertiser in 1993 on the killings. The report from the Montgomery Advertiser claims the unidentified 12-year-old beat Linda Flowers with a baseball bat before shooting her. Eddie Flowers was killed with a 16-gauge shotgun.

Family reports man who murdered Lori Slesinski also killed mom, stepdad as teen (Source: Montgomery Advertiser)

Articles from Montgomery Advertiser in 1993 (Source: Montgomery Advertiser)

Alabama law dictates minor must be at least 14 years old for the court to consider the teenager charged as an adult. Furthermore, records involving juveniles are sealed and not publicly accessible.

Linda and Eddie Flowers - Ennis' mother and stepfather - murdered in 1993 by Derrill Richard Ennis (Source: Eddie Flowers' daughters)

Ennis could have faced the death penalty following his recent conviction, but the mother of Lori Slesinski asked the court to sentence Ennis to life in prison.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.