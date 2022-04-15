Advertise
‘Jesus! Jesus! I’m alive!’ Eutaw woman describes riding out tornado in Greene County

By Josh Gauntt
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 8:45 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
EUTAW, Ala. (WBRC) -A Eutaw woman is counting her blessings after riding out a tornado that swept through her Branch Heights neighborhood.

Eula Lanier heard that familiar sound Wednesday.

“Inside my home, laying on my bed. And Lord, when they say a training coming, it came. I jumped on the side of that bed and all I could say was Jesus, Jesus, Jesus!” Lanier said.

In a matter of seconds, strong winds peeled the roof off Lanier’s home and ripped bricks off the side of her house.

“I raised my head up, got up. Got cross the bed and got out of the metal door. All I could do was come to the door and say Jesus, Jesus, Jesus! I’m alive!’ Lanier said.

Lanier’s yard decorations were strewn all about as well, but a wooden cross withstood it all. It didn’t have a scratch on it. Lanier says that’s a testament.

“Exactly! Exactly! Jesus, Jesus, Jesus,” Lanier shouted.

Lanier tells us most of what she lost can be replaced. She’s more thankful to see another day. With Easter almost upon us, she’s counting her blessings one by one.

“What am I going to cry for? These are just things. This is can be replaced. God is good. I can’t let the devil win. I got to keep fighting. I got to keep pushing, glory!” Lanier said.

Thankfully no one was injured. Many people in this community credit the first alert they got about this storm through television or on their smartphones and had taken shelter in their interior rooms. The EMA director says without those measures, things here could have been a lot worse.

