Montgomery bailiffs calling for pay, benefits equal to police

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Five bailiffs for the Montgomery municipal court system are pushing the city for better pay and benefits.

These bailiffs say the pay difference with police was a few hundred dollars several years ago, but is now in the thousands. Their attorneys say they have already sent letters to the mayor and City Council asking for a local ordinance to equalize pay and benefits between bailiffs and police.

One bailiff, Napolean Williams, said the pay difference was around $400-$500 when he started in December 2004, but it is now around $9,000. He said this is partly because bailiffs are classified as general employees rather than public safety or law enforcement.

Williams also said their equipment is secondhand and they have had no new vehicles in more than 10 years. He said after his previous vehicle broke down, he was issued a decommissioned fire vehicle that stopped working after a month, leaving him without a vehicle.

Attorneys say these bailiffs are qualified under the Alabama Peace Officers’ Standards and Training Commission, they carry firearms like officers, and they take part in dangerous duties like going out to serve subpoenas while protecting courts.

These bailiffs also say they have no rank structure, nor COVID-19 hazard pay since the municipal courts did not shut down during the pandemic.

They plan to address this issue at the May 3 City Council meeting. They may also ask for retroactive pay.

