New BTW magnet campus expected to open this fall

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - This week, supporters of Booker T. Washington Magnet High School for the visual and performing arts celebrated the progress of the new Bell Road campus.

“The whole range of arts education is so important for the well-rounded development of citizens. So we’re very, very excited. And this is a celebration,” said Jeanne Charbonneau, president of the Friends of Arts Magnet Education.

Charbonneau is also mother of BTW alum Albert Allenback.

“He graduated in 2012, and he is a professional musician out of New Orleans, and he is Grammy-nominated,” said Charbonneau.

The piano magnet program at BTW has opened up a whole new world for 10th grader Kai Lavender.

“It allows me to express myself in a different way other than singing and dancing,” said Lavender.

BTW students have been meeting at the Old Hayneville Road Elementary School building since a fire at the original campus in 2018. This week, stakeholders got a first look at the plans as progress is made at the new Bell Road campus.

“The renderings are surreal, breathtaking. This is going to be one of the best schools in the state of Alabama in regards to facilities,” said Quesha Starks, principal of BTW.

Starks says the entire community has made this a reality.

“This is not just Booker T. Washington Magnet High School opening. This is the community school. Every school and MPS will benefit from this program as well as BTW students. So this is a celebration of community,” said Starks.

The new campus is expected to open its doors in the fall.

As for the former BTW campus along Union Street, there is work being done to transform it into the new central office for MPS. The estimated time for move in is early next summer.

